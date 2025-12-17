A Machnylleth man will be sentenced in the New Year after appearing in court charged with assaulting a man at a pub in the town.
Geraint Vince, of Hen Stablau, Tanrallt Road, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 16 December.
The 43-year-old had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to one charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm of Alan Murphy at the Skinners Arms on Heol Penrallt in Machynlleth on 15 February this year.
Magistrates adjourned the case for an all options pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Vince is due to be sentenced for the assault at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 8 January.
He was remanded on conditional bail by magistrates until that sentencing date.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.