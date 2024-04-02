A Capel Bangor man has been banned from the road for a year by magistrates after appearing in court to plead guilty to drug driving.
Darren Matthews, of 6 Penllwyn Estate, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 27 March.
The court heard that the 45-year-old was stopped by police while he was behind the wheel of a Ford Transit on Grays Inn Road in Aberystwyth on 27 September.
Laboratory tests showed Matthews had cannabis in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Magistrates disqualified Matthews form driving for 12 months and handed him a £346 fine.
He must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £138.