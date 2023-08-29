A CWM Cou man who damaged a car in Newcastle Emlyn and failed to report it has been fined for driving without due care and attention.
Rhydian Moyle, of Brynceri, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 23 August.
The 37-year-old pleaded guilty to charges of driving without due care and attention and failing to report an accident on Emlyn Square in Newcastle Emlyn on 28 January this year.
The court heard that Moyle was driving a Vauxhall Zafira that was involved in an accident that damaged a Toyota C-HR.
Moyle was fined £80 and had six penalty points endorsed on his licence.
He must also pay £110 costs and a £32 surcharge.