A LLECHRYD man has appeared in court charged with a slew of offences including car theft and possessing an offensive weapon.
Aeron Castle of 26 Glannant, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 1 September.
The 26-year-old is charged with the theft of a Ford Focus in Cardigan on 27 August, as well as the attempted theft of a Skoda in Cardigan on the same day.
He is charged with burglary to gain the keys for the Ford Focus from Plantagenet Garage on North Road, as well as the driving the Ford Focus on the A40 at Slebecj without insurance alongside a charge of dangerous driving.
Castle is also charged with handling stolen goods, possession of a lock knife, and another burglary in Newport, Pembrokeshire on 27 August.
He will next appear at Swansea Crown Court on 29 September.