A Carmarthenshire man who pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply in Cardigan will be sentenced in Crown Court later this month.
Samuel Evans, of Maes y Wennol, Rhydargaeau, originally appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 15 February.
The 21-year-old pleaded guilty at that hearing to possession of 29.01 ounces of cannabis with intent to supply on Aberystwyth Road on 9 November last year.
Evans appeared before Aberystwyth magistrates again on 7 March after a probation report was prepared, and magistrates decided to send sentencing for the offence to Crown Court.
Evans is next due to appear for sentencing at Swansea Crown Court on 21 March.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that hearing date.