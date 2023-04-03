A CARDIGAN drug driver has been banned from the road for almost two years by magistrates.
Cade Jones, of 30 Golwg y Castell, pleaded guilty at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 30 March to drug driving on the A484 at Cenarth on 17 December last year.
Tests showed both cocaine and ketamine in the 28-year-old’s blood.
Jones was disqualified from driving for 23 months, and handed a community order to include rehabilitation and 40 hours of unpaid work.
Jones must also pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.