Not even heavy rain and strong winds could spoil the Giant Lantern Parade in Cardigan which saw thousands take to the town's streets.
The parade theme this year was the Eisteddfod in particular the National Eisteddfod Y Garreg Las which will be held on the outskirts of the town next August.
Children also joined the parade wearing traditional Welsh Costume illuminated lantern hats created in the workshops held ahead of the event.
The annual event was part of a wider festival of light will be running in the town throughout the festive season.
The parade set off from the Pendre and was led by Cardigan Mayor Olwen Davies and Pembrokeshire Samba band Samba Doc, making its way through the town past shops and other buildings which were also light up and decorated with lanterns for the event.
The Parade and Festival are part-funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund through the Cynnal y Cardi.
