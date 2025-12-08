Not even heavy rain and strong winds could spoil the Giant Lantern Parade in Cardigan which saw thousands take to the town's streets.

The parade theme this year was the Eisteddfod in particular the National Eisteddfod Y Garreg Las which will be held on the outskirts of the town next August.

An owl lantern swoops low past the Guildhall
An owl lantern swoops low past the Guildhall. Stuart Ladd (Stuart Ladd)

Children also joined the parade wearing traditional Welsh Costume illuminated lantern hats created in the workshops held ahead of the event.

The annual event was part of a wider festival of light will be running in the town throughout the festive season.

Fish were amongst some of the lantern shapes drawing on Cardigan's links with the river and sea. Stuart Ladd (Stuart Ladd)

The parade set off from the Pendre and was led by Cardigan Mayor Olwen Davies and Pembrokeshire Samba band Samba Doc, making its way through the town past shops and other buildings which were also light up and decorated with lanterns for the event.

This years lantern parade theme was the Eisteddfod. Stuart Ladd (Stuart Ladd)

The Parade and Festival are part-funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund through the Cynnal y Cardi.

Hundreds braved the weather to join the parade. Stuart Ladd (Stuart Ladd)
Smiles and a wave from Mayor of Cardigan Olwen Davies despite the weather. Stuart Ladd (Stuart Ladd)

The dragon was the highlight of the parade (Stuart Ladd)
The town was awash with colour. Stuart Ladd (Stuart Ladd)