Cardigan’s Cellar Bards stage an Open Mic Anthology Special to sign off the year in style.
Doors to the Cellar Bar open at 7.30pm on Friday, 12 December. Sign up by 8pm for a spot on the mic and the chance of publication in the Bards’ first ever anthology.
MC for the evening is Aberaeron poet and performer Karen Gemma Brewer who will also drop in the odd contribution from her new book ‘More Scarecrow Than Pirate’.
Entries for the anthology have been performed on the Cellar stage at some point during 2025.
Entry - £5 on the door - includes a raffle and possibly a mince pie.
Cellar Bards returns on 13 February when guest poet Ron Geaves launches his new collection ‘Glimpses.’
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.