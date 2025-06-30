A Cardigan man has been remanded in custody by magistrates after appearing in court charged with assaulting his then partner and engaging in controlling behaviour.
James Foulston, previously of 9 Pendre and now of no fixed abode, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 27 June.
The 28-year-old is charged with assaulting Charlotte Crissell in Aberystwyth between 24 and 26 June.
Foulston is further charged with one count of engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour at “various locations in Ceredigion” between 1 October 2024 and 26 June this year.
Foulston is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 28 July.
Magistrates remanded Foulston in custody until that hearing date.
