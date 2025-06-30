The Archbishop of Wales and Bishop of Bangor - who is originally from Aberystwyth - has announced his retirement from both roles.
It follows the publication of two report summaries, which mentioned “a culture in which sexual boundaries seemed blurred", excessive alcohol consumption, ands governance and safeguarding weaknesses at Bangor Cathedral.
There is no suggestion the archbishop has behaved inappropriately.
Arfon MS Sian Gwenllian has called for an independent inquiry regarding concerns. Two Bangor Cathedral priests have done the same.
Archbishop Andrew John announced his immediate retirement from this role on Friday, 27 June, adding his intention “to retire as Bishop of Bangor on August 31”.
He said: “It has been an enormous joy to serve in the Church in Wales for over 35 years. I cannot thank you enough for the privilege of working at your side for the sake of our Saviour Jesus Christ.”
The Bishop of St Asaph, the Rt Rev'd Gregory Cameron, Senior Bishop of the Church in Wales, spoke on behalf of the Bench of Bishops, saying: “As Archbishop Andrew announces his retirement as Archbishop of Wales and his forthcoming retirement as Bishop of Bangor, the Bench of Bishops of the Church in Wales wish to express our heartfelt thanks for his service to the Church during his ministry.
“Andy has dedicated thirty-six years of his life to ordained ministry in the Church in Wales, and has served with commitment and energy to proclaim the Christian Gospel and draw people to deeper faith in Jesus Christ. He has given so much for the good of the Church in Wales. He now lays down his considerable responsibilities in the same spirit in which he has served for these decades.
“We offer most sincere thanks, and our commitment to hold him and his family in prayer at this time and in the days ahead.”
Professor Medwin Hughes, Chair of the Representative Body of the Church in Wales, added: “As Archbishop Andrew retires from his duties, I wish to thank him on behalf of The Representative Body of the Church in Wales for his hard work, commitment and vision during his time as Archbishop of Wales and Bishop of Bangor.
“The Archbishop has led the Church through a time of immense change and challenge. Throughout his time in post, has shown his deeply felt concern for the welfare, not just of the Church itself, but of our society and the world as a whole.
“I know that everyone who has worked with The Archbishop during his ministry will have been touched by his pastoral care and his profound dedication to improving the life of the Church in Wales and of the wider community.
“As he now passes that work to other hands, I want to place on record my sincere gratitude for all he has achieved, together with my admiration for the integrity of his ministry to the people of Wales. All members of the Representative Body will continue to hold The Archbishop and his family in our prayers.”
