Inspectors have praised a ‘caring’ Aberystwyth primary school that “celebrates Welshness, respect and pupils’ achievements well.”
Ysgol Gymraeg, on Plascrug Avenue, was visited by Estyn inspectors in March, and a report released last month said the school “encourages pupils to be happy, to enjoy their learning and to take pride in their community and Wales.”
The inspection report found that the school is a “caring, inclusive and happy community” where there is a “strong sense of belonging to a family which realises the school’s aspiration to develop an effective learning community that prioritises ‘Welshness, respecting each other and trying our very best’.”
“Nearly all pupils enjoy being a member of the school and appreciate the valuable opportunities that staff provide,” the report found.
“Most pupils have positive attitudes to learning, enjoy their tasks and apply themselves to them enthusiastically.”
Inspectors said that teachers “have high expectations and provide learning activities that challenge pupils and enable them to make the best progress in their learning” while staff “develop pupils’ skills successfully”.
“One of the school’s strengths is the way in which pupils develop their creative skills through rich learning experiences,” the inspection report found.
Inspectors said that the leadership at the school has a “positive relationship and effective communication arrangements with parent” so that “parents have the confidence to raise any issues that may affect their children’s well-being and learning.”
Estyn made two recommendations for further improvement at the school.
Inspectors recommended that the school “ensure consistency in effective teaching practices across the school and raise staff’s expectations to challenge all pupils consistently” and “sharpen self-evaluation and improvement planning arrangements so that leaders evaluate the school’s work according to its effect on pupils’ progress and achievement.”
The school will draw up an action plan to address the recommendations from the inspection.
