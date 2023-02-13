A CARDIGAN motorcyclist will stand trial later this year after appearing in court to deny charges of drink driving and failing to stop for police.
Nathan Pearson, of 64 Castle Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 8 February.
The 26-year-old pleaded not guilty to both drink driving on a KTM Super Duke and failing to stop when asked by police.
Pearson is due to stand trial on both charges at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 27 April and was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.