A Ceredigion dad who threw his baby daughter at a television, leaving her with 'catastrophic injuries' has been jailed for 35 years.
Rhydian Lyn Rhys Jamieson, 28, pleaded guilty to the attempt murder of an infant after inflicting life-threatening injuries on his daughter on January 15, 2025.
He appeared on Monday at Swansea Crown Court to be sentenced for the offence.
The court heard how Jamieson, of Cwm Cou in Newcastle Emlyn, was alone with the infant at an address in Y Ferwig, Ceredigion, for less than half an hour before the injuries were sustained.
For reasons unknown, Jamieson admitted he ‘snapped’ and threw the child, who cannot be identified by name due to a court order, before placing her underneath a blanket and fleeing the house. He subsequently called a friend on Snapchat and indicated that he had killed the baby, saying ‘I’m done, I’m finished’.
The baby’s mother later told police she had a number of missed calls on her phone from the defendant, and that he had sent her voice notes saying ‘you’re going to hate me … I didn’t mean to, I’m sorry’, followed by ‘I don’t know if she is still breathing … I don’t know, I left her, what have I done? Jesus’.
Emergency services were alerted to the incident when 999 calls were made to Dyfed-Powys Police, Surrey Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service by friends of the defendant and the baby’s mother expressing concerns for the baby’s welfare after these messages and calls were received.
The mother returned to her home immediately after hearing the messages, and frantically began looking for her child, who was found face down on a bed underneath a blanket. The baby was breathing, but had visible injuries, and was taken to hospital.
Dyfed-Powys Police officers searched the house, finding a TV that should have been standing on a bed frame on the floor at the end of the bed, and small blood stains on a bed sheet. Clothing the baby had been wearing was also found discarded on the floor.
Less than half an hour after the first call was made to police, officers had located and arrested Jamieson on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and neglect. While being escorted to custody, he said ‘I can’t believe that I tried to kill my daughter.
He was later charged with the attempt murder of an infant, an offence he admitted at court on April 10, 2025.
He has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.
Speaking about the impact of the incident, the baby’s mother said: “What has happened has completely changed my life and my daughter’s life forever, as well as having a huge impact on my whole family.
“You have caused us all an unimaginable amount of pain and suffering.”
She explained that her baby had suffered ‘serious injuries’, the long-term effects of which medical experts have not yet been able to determine.
“I live every day not knowing whether she will be able to walk, talk, learn properly or live an independent life,” the mother added. “The uncertainty is unbearable.
“Instead of enjoying my daughter’s first year of life, I now spend every day worrying about what the future holds. I feel robbed of the chance to just be a normal young mum.
“Instead of building a happy and safe life with my daughter, I am left to pick up the pieces of something I never imagined would happen.”
Detective Chief Inspector Gary Williams, of Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “This was an appalling act of violence towards a defenceless baby – his own daughter – who had been left in Jamieson’s care.
“We still do not know what made him act in this way – what made him ‘snap’, to use his own word – but even if he had revealed the catalyst for this vile behaviour, it would in no way make it excusable.
“The baby’s family has been thrown into turmoil since the despicable attack on January 15, spending a significant amount of time in hospital, and suffering months of anxiety as they waited to find out what the long-lasting impact of her injuries will be.
“I would like to commend them for their strength and cooperation through the police investigation, as well as the numerous officers and staff who have worked tirelessly to bring Jamieson to justice.”
