A St Dogmaels man who stole groceries from a Cardigan shop and took a vehicle without consent from a Carmarthen car park has been jailed by magistrates.
Andrew O’Connell, of 21 Maeshyfryd, appeared before Havefordwest Magistrates’ Court on 6 January.
The 38-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing groceries and electrical items worth a total of £284.87 from the B&M store on Aberystwyth Road in Cardigan on 5 January.
He also admitted taking a vehicle with the owner’s consent from John Street car park in Carmarthen on 4 June last year.
Magistrates handed O’Connell an eight week jail sentence, saying he had a “flagrant disregard for people and their property.”
O’Connell was also banned from driving for nine months and must pay £85 costs.
