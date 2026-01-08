Shoppers donated 1,476 brand new toys in the run up to the Christmas period as part of Tesco’s Toy Donation campaign.
The gifts were then distributed via four charities to children who may not have otherwise received a gift at Christmas.
HomeStart in Cardigan and Llanelli, Carmarthenshire County Council Charity Toy Box Appeal, motorcycle charity 3 Amigos and Pembrokeshire Action to Combat Hardship (PATCH) shared the toys with children to open on Christmas Day.
Collected via donation points at Tesco stores across the county, Llanelli Store Manager Ceri Gough said: “We take pride in supporting our local community during the year through Tesco Stronger Starts and our Community Food Connection programme.
“This year’s toy donation campaign gave customers a fantastic opportunity to support local families and ensure children in our community had something to open on Christmas Day.
“We are so grateful to our customers who donated what they could to help bring some festive joy to local families over Christmas.
“It warms our hearts knowing that all of the local children had some lovely gifts for Christmas.”
Store manager of the Milford Haven Superstore, Debbie Ann-Mills, said: “We are delighted to support the PATCH Toy Appeal again, bringing some happiness to families in Pembrokeshire who may be struggling this Christmas is so important.
“We take pride in supporting our local community during the year through Tesco Stronger Starts and our Community Food Connection programme, and this year’s toy donation campaign is a fantastic way for customers to help local families in need.”
Tesco’s 2025 Toy Donation campaign ran in stores across the UK in November and December, with almost 75,000 gifts donated by generous shoppers.
