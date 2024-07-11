A SARNAU man has admitted selling fake DVDs.
Appearing before Swansea Crown Court on 5 July, David Robert Thomas, 47, of The Cottage, pleaded guilty to trademark offences.
The court heard how David Thomas had been producing and selling counterfeit DVDs bearing registered trademarks such as Netflix, Amazon Technologies, Disney Enterprises, Sony, and Universal City Studios LLC.
Thomas had used professional electronic equipment to produce the DVDs to make them look like they were legitimate products and had used multiple trading identities and outlets for the sale of these counterfeit DVDs which resulted in him making a substantial financial gain.
Judge Paul Thomas KC referred Thomas for assessment and probation reports and is due to be sentenced on 20 September.