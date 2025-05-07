A former teacher from Carmarthenshire has been found guilty of committing rape, following a two-week trial at Swansea Crown Court.
Forty-three-year-old Daniel Gravell, of Johnstown, Carmarthen, a former teacher, was charged with raping a 19-year-old who was enjoying a night out with her friends in 2002.
The court heard how the victim had been out with her friends in Carmarthen before she began to feel unwell and asked to be taken home.
While at a friend’s house, she woke up to find Gravell was raping her, but was physically unable to push him off. She told the court that when she said ‘get off me’, he replied ‘it’s ok, it’s ok’ and said he was her boyfriend.
After 20 years of what she describes as ‘feeling shame’, the victim bravely chose to report the incident to police, and Gravell was arrested on suspicion of rape.
After six hours of deliberation, the jury at Swansea Crown Court on May 6, found Gravell guilty of the rape and he was remanded into custody until his sentencing in due course.
Gravell was also charged with a count of voyeurism in a case of revenge porn against a woman he had met online. Gravell had added the victim as a friend on Facebook, and after chatting over the course of a few weeks they arranged to meet in person. They had consensual sex, but unknown to the victim, Gravell took photos of her naked.
Three days later, Dyfed-Powys Police received a report that Gravell had sent explicit photos on WhatsApp, along with the name and address of the woman pictured.
Officers established her identity, and the victim confirmed the photos were of her.
She also confirmed she had not consented to the photos being taken, and that Gravell had claimed he did not understand how his phone worked when he accidentally triggered the camera flash.
Gravell was also tried for two other rape offences said to have taken place in 2005 and 2022. The jury did not reach a verdict on the 2005 incident, and he was found not guilty of the 2022 incident. A decision on whether he will face a re-trial will be made next week.
Dyfed-Powys Police Detective Sergeant Lee James, officer in case, said: “First of all, I would like to commend the victims in this case for their strength and bravery in coming forward to make these difficult reports, and for their cooperation during our investigation.
“We’ve heard about the devastating the impact of Gravell’s actions, and I hope that all affected by this case can now start to move forward with their lives.”
“As for Gravell, I wholeheartedly agree with the victim who described him as a predator. This is a man who clearly bears no regard for the impact his disgraceful behaviour would undoubtedly have.”
Detective Inspector Dale Thomas added: “Reporting rape and sexual offences can be incredibly difficult and distressing, and as we’ve seen here it can take a number of years for victims to open up about their experiences. I would like to reassure that we deal with all reports sensitively and compassionately, and that we will do all we can to pursue the offender.”
If you need support for rape or sexual offence, you can find help and support here: Support after rape and sexual assault | Dyfed-Powys Police
To report a rape or sexual offence, visit DPP’s website here: Report rape, sexual assault and other sexual offences | Dyfed-Powys Police