CHARLES Bronson will remain in prison after his bid for freedom was rejected by a parole board.
Bronson, who has been dubbed Britain’s most notorious prisoner, who has close family ties to the Aberystwyth area, will remain in prison.
Bronson, 70, was jailed for armed robbery in 1974 and has spent the vast majority of his life since in jail.
A public hearing was held in front of The Parole Board for England and Wales earlier this month, where Charles - who changed his second name to Salvador in honour of his artistic hero, Salvador Dali – had laid out his bid for freedom.
It was announced today (Thursday) that this bid had been rejected by the parole board.