An Aberystwyth man who was found in possession of amphetamine and cannabis and was abusive to a police officer has been handed a community order by magistrates.
Harry Margolis, now of no fixed abode, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 27 February.
The 36-year-old pleaded guilty to possession of a quantity of amphetamine and cannabis on Penmaesglas Road in Aberystwyth on 18 December last year.
Margolis also admitted using threatening or abusive behaviour towards Pc Herbert on the same day.
Magistrates handed Margolis a community order to include 100 hours of unpaid work and rehabilitation activities.
He was also ordered to pay £100 compensation to the police officer as well as costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85.