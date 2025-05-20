Aberystwyth Town Council has appointed Cllr Emlyn Jones as its new Mayor for the 2025–26 term, following a well-attended ceremony held at Ceredigion Museum on Friday evening.
Cllr Jones takes over from Cllr Maldwyn Pryse.
As one of his first announcements in office, the new Mayor revealed that Mind Aberystwyth will be his chosen charity for the year, placing a focus on mental health support and awareness in the local community.
The ceremony welcomed a host of dignitaries, including Ann Margaret Jones, High Sheriff of Dyfed, Cllr Ann Bowen Morgan, Chair of Ceredigion County Council, and the Mayors of Lampeter and Cardigan, among others.
Cllr Jones said: "It is a huge honour to be elected Mayor of Aberystwyth. I look forward to representing the town to the best of my ability. Special thanks to the previous Mayor, Maldwyn for such a successful year.
“My chosen charity is Mind Aberystwyth who do exceptionally good work in the mental health field locally. Appreciate all the support to raise so much money for them this year! "
Joining the Mayor in his new term is Cllr Dylan Lewis-Rowlands, who was appointed as Deputy Mayor for 2025–26.
The evening also marked the cultural handover of Bardd y Dref (Town Bard).
Dr Hywel Griffiths was introduced as Aberystwyth’s new Bard, succeeding Dr Eurig Salisbury, who was appointed as the town’s first Bardd y Dref, the first in Wales, in 2023.
Dr Eurig Salisbury announced that a pamphlet of approximately forty of his poems written during his tenure will be published later this year.
The Mayoral weekend continued with a Meet Your Council event on Saturday, where members of the public were invited to the new Town Council offices on Queen’s Road for tea, cake, and conversations with the Mayor and fellow councillors.