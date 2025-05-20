The RNLI are calling on the public to practice floating as part of a new awareness campaign, Float to Live.
It comes as new research reveals 84 per cent of the public will be heading to the coast this summer, but 72 per cent say they wouldn’t think to float as their first action if in trouble.
A couple say floating helped save their lives after they were swept 40m out to sea by a rip current at Borth beach in 2022.
Having been knocked off their feet by a wave, Katie Laurie and Will Peckham couldn’t fight the current and were being pushed under by the waves.
Katie said: “After the wave went over us, we couldn’t get away, it was pulling us out, and the shore was getting further away.
“Being pushed under by the water wore me out – every time I got back up, the waves would push me down again.
“It was like being in a washing machine.
“All we could do was fight enough to breathe.”
The couple were becoming exhausted and feared for their lives, when Katie remembered the Float to Live advice on a poster at the beach entrance.
She shouted to Will to try and float.
Floating helped them regain their breath and keep their heads above water until the RNLI lifeguards reached them and took them to safety.
Katie continued: “I was running out of energy to tread water – I was racking my brain for ways not to die, then I remembered I’d seen a sign with the float to live advice.
“Whoever put that sign at the beach entrance is a hero.
“I was exhausted by the time we were rescued.
“The lifeguards had been struggling against the conditions, and I was worried about what would happen if they couldn’t reach us.
“When I got out of the sea, I couldn't walk unaided.
“I don't think I would have lasted without floating – the float to live technique really did help to save me.”
Tirion Dowsett, RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) Water Safety Delivery Support, said: “Katie and Will prove how valuable the RNLI’s Float to Live advice is.
“We’re encouraging people to practice the float technique - find your float in a swimming pool or supervised body of water, like the red and yellow flags at a lifeguarded beach.
“Being familiar with the technique which works best for you is important in case you need to use it in a real-life situation.
“If you see someone in difficulty in the water, encourage them to Float to Live and call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.
“We strongly advise against entering the water to assist.
“Our volunteer RNLI lifeboat crews are on call 24/7 to come to your aid.”
The RNLI’s advice is to Float to Live:
- Tilt your head back with your ears submerged
- Relax and try to breathe normally
- Move your hands and legs to help you stay afloat
- It’s ok if your legs sink, we all float differently
- Practice floating