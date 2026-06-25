A Croeslan motorcyclist has been banned from the road for a year by magistrates after pleading guilty to a drug driving charge.
Bradley Brown, of 14 Bro Gwynfaen, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 17 June.
The court heard that the 20-year-old was stopped while at the Pensarnau petrol station near Newcastle Emlyn on 19 December last year.
Roadside wipes and later laboratory tests showed Brown had cannabis in his system exceeding the specified limit.
Brown also admitted driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, but charges of having no MOT or insurance were dismissed.
Brown was disqualified from driving for 12 months and fined £120.
He must also pay £85 costs and a surcharge of £48.
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