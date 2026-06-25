A Morfa Nefyn woman who assaulted her mother at her home in Llanbedrog has been handed a community order by magistrates which includes being banned from entering the village for eight months.
Fflur Morgan, of 1 Cefn Llwyn, Lon Penrhos, appeared for sentencing before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 22 June.
The 34-year-old had denied the assault by beating of Megan Williams in Llanbedrog on 4 May last year but was found guilty following a trial at Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 12 June.
Magistrates handed Morgan a community order to include eight months of being electronic tagged to prevent her from entering Llanbedrog.
No order was made for compensation.
Morgan must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £650.
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