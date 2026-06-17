A Newcastle Emlyn man who appeared in court to plead guilty to being drunk and disorderly in Carmarthen has been handed a conditional discharge by magistrates.
Luke Cuber-Hives, of Preswylfa, Graig Street, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 15 June.
The 36-year-old pleaded guilty at the hearing to being drunk and disorderly on Blue Street in Carmarthen in 1 June.
Cuber-Hives also pleaded guilty to a charge of obstructing a police officer on the same day.
Magistrates handed Cuber-Hives a conditional discharge for six months.
He must also pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.
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