A CROSS Inn man who drove at more than twice the speed limit outside a school has been fined by magistrates.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 26 January that Adrian Wynne Hughes, of 9 Penrhiwgaled Lane, was clocked by police laser travelling at 44mph on the 20mph limit road outside Ysgol Gymunedol Cae'r Felin in Pencader at just before 3pm on 12 July last year.
Magistrates fined the 59-year-old £392 and endorsed his driving record with six points.
He must also pay costs of £90 and a £156 surcharge.