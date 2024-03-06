A Llanybydder man has narrowly avoided a driving ban after being caught performing overtaking manoeuvres on the A487 over solid double white lines while travelling at more than 70mph.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 28 February that John Piggot, of 74 Bro Einon, was driving a Ford Fiesta on the A487 between the Llanddeiniol Junction and the village of Blaenplwyf on 9 September.
The court heard that the 69-year-old was seen “overtaking one vehicle then continued to overtake a second vehicle ignoring a return arrow indicating he should return to his own lane.”
“He continued to travel on the wrong side of the road passing a second return arrow with a junction on his offside whilst travelling around a right-hand bend,” the court heard.
“He continued on the wrong side of the road contravening a solid white line and continued to overtake a third vehicle.
“Analysis of the footage by the investigating officer confirmed an average speed of 70.9 mph.”
The court heard that checks revealed that Piggot was uninsured.
Sentencing Piggot for driving without due care and attention and driving without insurance, magistrates endorsed his licence with a total of 11 points.
He must also pay costs of £110 and a £440 surcharge.