A 70-year-old charged with the sexual assault of a girl under the age of 13 at a Borth holiday park is due to stand trial at Swansea Crown Court,
Richard Hamilton, of 24 George Chetwood Court, Dawley, Telford, is charged with assaulting a girl under 13 by touching at Brynown Holiday Centre on 11 June 2022.
The case has been adjourned several times on medical grounds.
No plea was entered and the case was sent to Crown Court following the latest hearing at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 6 June.
Hamilton is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 5 July.
He was remanded on unconditional bail by magistrates until that hearing date.