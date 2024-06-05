Strong winds and rough conditions led to two people injuring themselves in the sea at Borth.
On 31 May, Borth RNLI was called to assist a casualty who entered the water to help a young person having problems returning to shore because of a force four north-westerly wind and a strong tidal current.
Luckily the pair had made it back to shore, but did sustain injuries from nearby rocks.
Borth RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew launched and beached at the north end of Borth Beach. The crew administered first aid before helping the coastguard transfer one of the casualties to an ambulance.
Dave Reynolds, Borth RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, said: “Although the casualties had managed to return to shore, fast-acting volunteer crew were able to give vital care to stabilise the injured casualty, making them more comfortable before being assessed by an ambulance crew.
“Casualty care training for volunteer crew continues to be an essential skill both on and off the water. We would always advise to never enter the water to rescue someone, as you could end up in difficulty yourself.
“Instead, if you see anyone in difficulty at the coast, be it on or off the water call 999 and ask for the coastguard.”