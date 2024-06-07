A mini tornado ripped through Ynyslas on Friday morning, lifting the front of two camper vans into the air and throwing possessions over the village golf course.
Shaun Watts and his dad, Steven, were in their campervans on Borth and Ynyslas Golf Club's car park on Friday morning when at around 6.30am they were awoken by a loud noise.
The front of both vans were lifted from the ground, rolling Shaun out of bed and he was confronted with a dizzying experience.
Shaun said: "It was like a lion roaring.
“Honestly, it felt like being hit by a lorry the way the campervan lifted up.
"We have been camping here for three days and thought it was quite a sheltered spot near the sea wall.
“Around 6.30am we were woken up by the sound and both our campervans being lifted at the front.
“Most of our things have been lifted and thrown over the golf course, with some items travelling over the houses near the road.
“A table we had has been snapped in two and even a frying pan has been almost bent in half and had its handle snapped off.
“That’s how strong the wind was.
“Both my father and me have mobility scooters and they were both moved by the winds too.
“We have expensive wind breakers and they’ve been ripped in half.
“Stones have been lifted around our campervans but there are other vans either side that were untouched.
“The guy next to us has a bike outside and that’s still there.
“I think in total I have lost around £700 worth of things.
“We are a little shook up but okay.”
Did you experience any strong winds in the area at around 6.30am this morning?