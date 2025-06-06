A former employee of an Aberystwyth shop will face a crown court hearing charged with stealing lottery scratch cards worth more than £20,000 and claiming the winnings.
Odin Parry, of Green Gardens, Trefechan, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 4 June.
The 39-year-old is charged with stealing £20,370 worth of scratch cards while employed at the Spar store on Terrace Road in Aberystwyth between 1 November 2023 and 21 June last year.
Parry is also charged with fraud by false representation for presenting the stolen scratch cards to the national lottery terminal and claiming the winnings of £33,491.
Parry is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 4 July.
