The road leading to Tanybwlch beach has been closed to vehicles after a new sink hole appeared near the bridge this week.
A heavy duty concrete block has been placed across the entrance to the beach, stopping vehicles from crossing the river Rheidol and accessing the beach to the south of Aberystwyth.
A significant new sink hole has appeared next to the bridge on the harbour side.
Ceredigion County Council staff were on the scene on Wednesday morning as several vehicles travelled down Pen-yr -Angor before parking on the roadside or turning around.
The bridge and beach are still however accessible by foot.
A spokesperson for Ceredigion County Council said: “Officers are assessing the situation and will be endeavouring to undertake emergency works shortly.
“Vehicular access across the bridge will remain closed for the time being for public safety.
“Pedestrian access to Tan y Bwlch beach and the pier will continue to remain open, however, this status is being monitored and may be subject to change.”
It is unclear at this time how long access to the beach will be closed off for, with fears it may still be in place for the summer.
This is the second sink hole to appear at Tanybwlch.
The first, in the car parking area, first appeared in 2020.
Ceredigion County Council fenced off the area and placed large sand bags in the cavity in 2023, but the hole has grown since it first appeared.
