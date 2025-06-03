Academy Tutor Cath Rigler said: “Hijinx Theatre run Academies where adults who identify as neurodivergent/learning disabled and/or autistic can train as professional actors. Hijinx Mid Academy meets every Monday at Aberystwyth Arts Centre, and it is fantastic to have Oliver with us as a regular volunteer. He is a really valued member of our group, having him with us makes a real difference to our actors - and it is clear he totally enjoys himself too!”