Inclusive theatre company Hijinx thank Aberystwyth volunteer Oliver Riordan for a year of support.
Hijinx pioneers, produces and promotes opportunities for actors with learning disabilities and/or autism.
Its academies across Wales provide professional performance training. Then also represent the actors via casting platform Hijinx Actors, finding them work in theatre and film.
Their Mid Academy at Aberystwyth Arts Centre is lucky to have Oliver’s support.
Oliver supports Academy actors during sessions and enjoys taking part in warmups, games, drama activities, training and performances.
Academy Tutor Cath Rigler said: “Hijinx Theatre run Academies where adults who identify as neurodivergent/learning disabled and/or autistic can train as professional actors. Hijinx Mid Academy meets every Monday at Aberystwyth Arts Centre, and it is fantastic to have Oliver with us as a regular volunteer. He is a really valued member of our group, having him with us makes a real difference to our actors - and it is clear he totally enjoys himself too!”
Oliver agrees, saying Hijinx are “a very important theatre company; there are very few companies specialising in neurodivergent actor training. The group is very welcoming, and they are a wonderful bunch to work with, total professionals - I love it here! I feel like I’m improving my own personal training and practices even while I’m mostly focusing on the support I can give to the actors.”
To find out more about Hijinx and the volunteering opportunities they provide, contact Jacqui Onions at [email protected], or fill in the form on the Hijinx website.
Hijinx’s Mid Academy has spaces for new people to join.
If you or someone you know has a learning disability and/or autism and is looking for an opportunity for professional performance training, please contact Cath ([email protected]) to find out more and arrange a taster session.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.