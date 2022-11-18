Crown Court for indecent images
Friday 18th November 2022 12:55 pm
A MAN will be sentenced in Crown Court later this month after appearing before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court to plead guilty to making indecent photographs of children in Powys.
Dominic Redfern, of 33 Hodding Road, Hodthorpe, Derbyshire admitted making eight indecent images of a child at Llanbrynmair in Powys between 8 March and 25 May last year when he appeared before magistrates on 16 November.
The 37-year-old admitted charges of making six photographs of the most serious category A, as well as one each of category B and category C.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that hearing date.
Redfern was also ordered to immediately register with Worksop police ahead of sentencing.
