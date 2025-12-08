Caffi Jo Jo’s in Llanbrynmair closed in winter 2023/24 to the dismay of local residents, having offered a rare space to meet up on the A498, along with a range of hot food and drinks and a small convenience store.
The family-owned business has returned to the same spot almost two years after its closure, reopening on Tuesday 2 December.
The reopened cafe offers hot food and daily specials, fry-ups and pastries, with two community groups already having claimed the cafe as their regular meeting spot.
Speaking about reopening, Jo said: “We would like to thank everyone who came to support us.
“We were so pleased to see you all; it really was lovely.
“We had a lot of locals and passers by in, so a nice mix of people.”
A Craft Club will be hosted there every Tuesday morning from 2 December from 10am, inviting you to bring your tapestry, cross stitch, knitting, or crochet - “join like-minded crafters for a chat and a cuppa”.
A Welsh language meet-up will also happen every fortnight on a Friday, starting 10am on 5 December, for Welsh learners to come and practice their skills, hosted by Merched y Wawr.
If that wasn’t enough, Caffi Jo Jo’s is also hosting a Christmas party on Tuesday 23 December, offering live music from their daughter Eva “home from Cardiff”, a buffet and drinks for £15.
The family are also “open to suggestions for any other groups who would like somewhere to meet”.
The cafe will be open five days a week Tuesday-Saturday from 9am-4pm.
To book your ticket for the Christmas party message Caffi Jo Jo Llanbrynmair on their Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070913977068
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.