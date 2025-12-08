A mid-Wales cafe on a busy A-road has reopened after two years.

Caffi Jo Jo’s in Llanbrynmair closed in winter 2023/24 to the dismay of local residents, having offered a rare space to meet up on the A498, along with a range of hot food and drinks and a small convenience store.

The family-owned business has returned to the same spot almost two years after its closure, reopening on Tuesday 2 December.

The reopened cafe offers hot food and daily specials, fry-ups and pastries, with two community groups already having claimed the cafe as their regular meeting spot.

Speaking about reopening, Jo said: “We would like to thank everyone who came to support us.

“We were so pleased to see you all; it really was lovely.

“We had a lot of locals and passers by in, so a nice mix of people.”

Caffi Jo Jo's has reopened, offering hot food and a small convenience store. Photo: Caffi Jo Jo
A Craft Club will be hosted there every Tuesday morning from 2 December from 10am, inviting you to bring your tapestry, cross stitch, knitting, or crochet - “join like-minded crafters for a chat and a cuppa”.

A Welsh language meet-up will also happen every fortnight on a Friday, starting 10am on 5 December, for Welsh learners to come and practice their skills, hosted by Merched y Wawr.

If that wasn’t enough, Caffi Jo Jo’s is also hosting a Christmas party on Tuesday 23 December, offering live music from their daughter Eva “home from Cardiff”, a buffet and drinks for £15.

The family are also “open to suggestions for any other groups who would like somewhere to meet”.

The cafe will be open five days a week Tuesday-Saturday from 9am-4pm.

To book your ticket for the Christmas party message Caffi Jo Jo Llanbrynmair on their Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100070913977068