Curfew for thief who assaulted Pc
AN ABERYSTWYTH man who committed three thefts in four days, assaulted a police officer and damaged a police van has been handed a curfew and told to undertake alcohol treatment.
Daniel Harris, of 59 North Parade, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 16 November. The 34-year-old pleaded guilty to stealing various items from Premier Stores on North Parade in Aberystwyth on 13 October, and returning to the shop to steal a bottle of Martini on 14 October, and again on 16 October to steal three bottles of gin.
Harris also admitted assaulting Pc Sam Dowden on 9 October in Aberystwyth and spitting and wiping blood inside a police van on the same day.
He was handed a four month curfew and 12 months of alcohol treatment alongside an 18 month community order.
