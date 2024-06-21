A Cwm Cou man has been remanded in custody to face trial on charges of coercive behaviour, affray and criminal damage.
Tony Anderson, of St Mary’s Church, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 20 June.
The 43-year-old is charged with engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour with his then partner in Cwm Cou between 1 January 2022 and 18 June this year.
He is also charged with damaging a caravan at Serenity Villa in Cwm Cou on 18 June, as well as affray on the same date.
No pleas were entered.
Anderson is next due to appear for a plea and trial preparation hearing at Swansea Crown Court on 22 July.
Magistrates remanded Anderson in custody until that date.