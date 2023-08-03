A CWMANN man has appeared in court to admit possession of almost 1,700 indecent pictures and videos of children.
Keith Hurton, of 50 Heol Hathren, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 26 July.
The 74-year-old admitted possession of 1,679 indecent pictures and 14 indecent videos at his home on 29 June last year.
Five of the indecent videos were of the most serious category A, the court heard.
Hurton is due to be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on 16 August and was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.