A GWBERT man has been fined after parking his car dangerously on a bend on a main road.
Llanelli Magistrates’ Court heard on 16 May that Phillip Harries, whose address was given as Cardigan Classics, parked a Vauxhall Zafira “in a dangerous position on a slight bend on a busy main road” on the A484 at Llechryd on 18 November last year.
Magistrates heard that “other vehicles were having to slow down and stop to pass the vehicle safely.”
The car also had no MOT certificate, the court heard.
The 60-year-old was fined a total of £220, handed three penalty points, and must pay costs of £90 and an £88 surcharge.