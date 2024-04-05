A Pencader van driver has been banned from the road for a year and handed a community order after admitting dangerous driving and using threatening behaviour.
Owen Neil Pritchard, of Llys Cerdd, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 4 April.
The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to driving a Peugeot Boxer van dangerously on the A40 at Carmarthen on 21 September last year.
Pritchard also admitted a charge of using threatening or abusive behaviour on the same day.
Magistrates disqualified Pritchard from driving for 12 months.
He was also handed a community order to include 120 hours of unpaid work.
Pritchard will also need to take an extended test to get his licence back and must pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.