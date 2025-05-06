A Penrhyndeudraeth drink driver has been banned from the road by magistrates for 14 months.
Charley Morton, of 36 Maes Deudraeth, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 28 April.
The court heard that the 33-year-old was stopped while driving a Fiat 500 on High Street in Penrhyndeudraeth on 21 March this year.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Morton had 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Morton from driving for 14 months.
Morton was also handed a fine of £120.
Morton must also pay costs to the Crown Prosecution Service of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.