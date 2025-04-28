A 21-year-old who seriously injured a woman in a crash in Ceredigion has been banned from the road for a year.
Lewie Cox, of 12 Broomwalk, Rugeley, Wolverhampton, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 23 April.
The 21-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of causing serious injury by careless driving to Melody Dean in a Mazda 2 on 14 July last year following a collision at the junction of the A487 near New Inn to the junction of the B4321 at Glyncoch Uchaf, Pentregat.
Cos was disqualified from driving for 12 months and handed a 12 month community order to include 120 hours of unpaid work.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £85 and a victim fund surcharge of £114.