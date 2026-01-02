A Cilgerran man who “put the public at risk” by driving whilst disqualified has been handed a suspended jail term by magistrates.

Alun Jenkins, of 2 Penllyn, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 31 December.

The court heard the 36-year-old was caught driving whilst disqualified on the A484 at Llangoedmor on 20 November.

He was also driving without insurance.

Magistrates handed Jenkins a 12 week prison sentenced suspended for 18 months.

Magistrates said that “only a custodial sentence can be justified” because Jenkins has “a flagrant disregard for court orders” and “put the public at risk”.

The sentence was suspended as there was a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation.”

Jenkins was banned for a further 22 months and must pay £85 costs.