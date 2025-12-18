A Machynlleth man who repeatedly damaged property belonging to a woman will spend Christmas in prison after magistrates said he has a “flagrant disregard for people and their property.”
Barrie Wilks, of 2 Craig Henffordd, appeared for trial before Aberystwyth magistrates on 17 December.
The 40-year-old was found guilty of four charges of criminal damage.
The court heard he damaged a fence in Machynlleth belonging to Helen Davies on 15 and 27 September.
On 28 September he damaged a CCTV camera belonging to the same victim, and on 3 November damaged windows.
Magistrates, jailing Wilks for 12 weeks, said the offences were so serious due to “the repeat offending on same victim” and that Wilks had a history of previous convictions.
