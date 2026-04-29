A Dolgellau man has been fined by magistrates after admitting drug possession.
Rowland Humphreys, of 1 Ty Cefn, Lombard Street, appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 24 April.
The 47-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of a quantity of amphetamine in Barmouth on 14 June last year.
Magistrates handed Humphreys a fine of £120.
He must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £48.
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