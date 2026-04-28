A cold, wet couple stuck on Cadair Idris, an 80‑year‑old with “a serious leg injury” and someone with an ankle injury are among the latest casualties helped by Aberdyfi Search & Rescue.
After a busy start to March, rescue team members then pleased to not be needed over the Easter period, and say “thank you to everyone who enjoyed the hills safely.”
The quiet period followed a busy end of March for the team. At 1am on Friday, 27 March, they were called to assist a couple who had started climbing Cadair Idris late in the afternoon and became stuck in the summit shelter after getting cold and wet.
“Poor weather, darkness, and difficulties navigating with phone-only mapping (made worse by wet screens) meant they couldn’t continue,” a team spokesperson said.
“A team of five including two trainees, supported by the wonderful Dave in Mobile 1, deployed from Minffordd and reached the summit shelter within two hours.
“The casualties were re‑warmed and safely assisted down via the Pony Path to Ty Nant.
“Everyone was off the mountain by 8.30am, with the casualties transported back to Dolgellau and the team members off home with time for a quick shower before starting their days.
At 4.30pm that same day, the team assisted Wales Ambulance Service with an 80‑year‑old casualty who had sustained a serious leg injury.
“Team members helped carry the casualty approximately 200 metres to a waiting ambulance for onward transport to hospital,” the spokesperson added.
April’s call-outs started on Thursday, 17 April at 4.15pm.
“We were called to an ankle injury on the north side of Cadair Idris,” the spokesperson explained.
“With assistance from HM Coastguard helicopter, the casualty was transferred to the base of the hill, where team members helped them to their vehicle for transport to hospital.”
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