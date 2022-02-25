Dolgellau man guilty of assault

A DOLGELLAU man will be sentenced next month after being found guilty at trial of assault.

Thomas Cato, of 3 Bristol House, Smithfield Street, appeared at Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 11 February for trial after pleading not guilty at a previous hearing before Christmas to assaulting Harley Preston Cato in Dolgellau on 11 May last year.

Magistrates found the 33-year-old guilty of the assault.

The case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.