Dolgellau man guilty of assault

By Cambrian News reporter  
Sunday 27th February 2022 8:20 am
@CambrianNews
[email protected]
Share

Caernarfon Crown Court

 

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

A DOLGELLAU man will be sentenced next month after being found guilty at trial of assault.

Thomas Cato, of 3 Bristol House, Smithfield Street, appeared at Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 11 February for trial after pleading not guilty at a previous hearing before Christmas to assaulting Harley Preston Cato in Dolgellau on 11 May last year.

Magistrates found the 33-year-old guilty of the assault.

The case was adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Cato will be sentence on 7 March and was remanded on unconditional bail.

More About:

Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0