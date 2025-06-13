A Drefach man has been banned from the road for 20 months by magistrates after admitting a drink driving charge.
Dylan Hargreaves, of Delfryn, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 11 June.
The court heard that the 56-year-old was stopped by police while he was driving a Ford Transit van on the A475 near Llanybydder on 24 May this year.
Roadside and police station breath tests showed that Hargreaves had 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
Magistrates disqualified Hargreaves from driving for 20 months and handed him a fine of £461.
Hargreaves must also pay prosecution costs of £85 as well as a surcharge to fund victim services of £184.
