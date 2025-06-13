A Llandysul man will be sentenced next month after being caught attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, who was actually a decoy.
Toby Davies, of Glynrodyn, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 12 June.
The 23-year-old pleaded guilty at the hearing to a charge of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child in Carmarthenshire on 5 February 2023.
Davies communicated with a ‘decoy named Emily’ and discussed “masturbation and other sexual matters”, the court heard.
Magistrates adjourned the case for an all options probation pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Davies will be sentenced at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 2 July.
He must register with police for the sex offenders register ahead of sentencing.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.