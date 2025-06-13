A man has been charged with breaching an order banning visitors to an Aberystwyth house put in place earlier this year following a year of disturbances.
Luke Lamonde, of Hostel Ty Newydd, Ffordd Llandygai, Llandygai, is charged with being in contravention of a closure notice issued in April this year after being found at 4 Penmaesglas Road in Aberystwyth on 14 May.
Between the 1 January 2024 and 1 January 2025, police received more than 146 calls to the address, ranging from theft and anti-social behaviour to assaults and robberies.
The order bans anyone other than the people named by the courts from visiting the property.
Lamonde, 34, will appear at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 25 June to answer the charge.
