A Drefach Felindre woman who refused to provide a specimen of blood to police will be sentenced next month.
Elizabeth Knott, of 5 Parc Meiros, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on 9 September.
The 40-year-old had previously denied failing to provide blood to police at Aberystwyth police sation on 25 September last year, but was found guilty in her absence at an earlier hearing.
Magistrates adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Knott will be sentenced on 2 October.